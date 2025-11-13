Zelenskyy: We must stop Russia in Ukraine now because they’re preparing for a major European war by 2029–2030

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Russians are preparing for a big war, that is, "to be able to start such a big war in 2029 or 2030" in Europe, they need to be pressured to reduce their capabilities, to force them to pause, to "stop them now in Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"We need more pressure on Russia. Given the situation on the battlefield, we don’t see that Russia wants to stop. The problem is that when we look at Russia’s military industry, we see that they are increasing their production. And, according to our estimates, they want to continue this war," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

"We believe that if we push hard, the Russians will need a pause. But we have to recognize that they want a big war, they are preparing to be able in 2029 or 2030 - in this period - to start such a big war. On the European continent. We see this as a really big challenge," the head of state said.

"I believe that we should think about how to stop them now in Ukraine. But also do everything to reduce their capabilities. Not give them the money that they can still get from energy sources. And not give them weapons. So this is a problem that we have to think about," he stressed.