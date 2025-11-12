Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who is visiting Canada to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, met with his counterparts from France – Jean-Noël Barrot, Germany – Johann Wadephul, Italy – Antonio Tajani, and the EU – Kaja Kallas.

“I updated our partners on the battlefield situation, peace efforts, and the fight against corruption. I reaffirmed that those implicated in corruption schemes will be held accountable, this is President Zelenskyy’s and our government’s firm position,” Sybiha said on X.

He expressed gratitude to European allies for their continued support and steps aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow. The ministers also discussed the EU's 20th sanction package and efforts to fully utilize frozen Russian assets.

“We also focused on the strengthening of our air defense and energy resilience ahead of winter, including through the PURL and SAFE mechanisms. I thank allies who prepare new military aid and energy assistance packages,” Sybiha said.

He also invited his colleagues to visit Ukraine.