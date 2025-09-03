Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the presidential decree on the forced seizure of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, reported MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

"The Rada approved the presidential decree on the confiscation of 1,592 types of railway cars belonging to Russian residents," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, bill No. 13442 on the approval of the presidential decree "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 2, 2025 "On the forced seizure of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents in Ukraine" was generally supported by 263 deputies at a plenary session of parliament on Wednesday.