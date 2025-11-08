Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 08.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Thanks to our Air Assault Troops, Pokrovsk axis is held

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Air Assault Troops on their professional holiday and presented the soldiers with awards, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"Today we celebrate an important day – the day of our Air Assault Forces, the day of our very brave people, extraordinarily strong people… Thanks to our Air Assault Forces, the Pokrovsk direction is held, the Dobropillia operation is maintained, and our Donetsk, Kharkiv, and southern regions are holding. The heroic Kursk operation was also made possible thanks to the efforts of our paratroopers," the president said during the award ceremony on Saturday.

The head of state emphasized that without the Air Assault Forces, it is impossible to imagine strong results for all of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked every soldier of the Air Assault Forces for their service and stressed that each Air Assault unit is a source of pride.

The president also asked those present to honor the memory of the fallen.

Tags: #air_assault_troops

