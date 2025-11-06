Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:41 06.11.2025

Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

2 min read
Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/7415

The enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"The Kharkiv region is under attack, where the enemy is trying to slow down communication with the East of the country, trains there have been transferred to alternative routes, they continue to move. In Chernihiv region, there were strikes on directions important for maintaining communication with the Ukrainian North. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy struck at the energy infrastructure of the railway and at one of the stations. Already now, reserve diesel locomotives are supporting traffic there," Kuleba said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, a number of trains in the eastern direction are moving along changed routes, and accordingly - with delays.

"Due to damage in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia directions, such trains are delayed up to five hours. Also, train No. 733 Dnipro - Kyiv is moving with an auxiliary locomotive, the estimated delay from the schedule is less than an hour," Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the elimination of the consequences of the shelling has been ongoing since last night. Kuleba thanked the railway workers and energy workers for their work and support of the people.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, at night, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, there is damage there. There are no casualties. Due to Russian strikes on the railway infrastructure, trains in the eastern regions of Ukraine are changing their routes and are delayed.

Tags: #railways #attacks

