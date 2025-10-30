Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 30.10.2025

Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

1 min read
Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/10/29

Ukrainian Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has purchased another large batch of aid for front-line brigades – tires, charging stations and five sawmills worth over EUR 2 million, the party’s website reported on Wednesday.

"Engineering units are currently actively engaged in the construction of fortifications. Unfortunately, they have no one to wait for help from. In addition to the excavators that we are handing over, the military needs a board to line trenches and caponiers. It seems like a small thing, but how much trouble and time is spent around these boards," Poroshenko noted.

The equipment, according to him, “will free the hands of more than one engineering brigade and allow our soldiers to dig in faster.”

He also reported on the importance of replacing tires before the start of the winter period. "You can't drive off-road or through a swamp without good rubber. We have purchased several containers of swamp tires for pickup trucks, jeeps, and military vehicles in advance," the politician said.

"This shipment also includes our response to the blackout — two containers of charging stations. Because a military man shouldn't spend his salary on this either," Poroshenko said.

 

Tags: #poroshenko #urcs

