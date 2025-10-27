Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 27.10.2025

Sybiha confirms Witkoff's invitation to Ukraine

1 min read


Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has confirmed the invitation of White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff to visit Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side has invited high-ranking American officials to visit Ukraine. Mr. Witkoff also received such an invitation. We are always happy to welcome our American friends to Ukraine," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister added that "additional invitations are not needed for our American partners, because it always remains open."

It was previously reported that White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff had received an invitation to visit Ukraine.

At the end of September, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia said that Witkoff "did not deny the opportunity to take advantage of the invitation to visit Ukraine."

