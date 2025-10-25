Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

This night, Russia attacked Ukraine again, this time with dozens of attack drones and nine ballistic missiles, Head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine," he said in Telegram on Saturday.

He noted that it is because of such attacks that special attention is being paid to the Patriot systems. "It is crucial that partners who have the opportunity implement what we have been talking about in recent days. No country should be left alone in the face of such evil. We need to continue cooperation. Everything can be done: partners have the necessary systems, and they can help protect Ukraine right now," the president said.

"America, Europe, the G7 countries can help ensure that such strikes no longer threaten life. Russian ballistics require a response from strong states in real cooperation to protect life," the president said.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, particularly in Kyiv.

As reported, on October 25, at about 04:00, the armed forces of the aggressor country launched a missile strike on the capital. As a result, three districts of Kyiv, Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Darnytsky, were affected. Two people died, 12 more were injured.