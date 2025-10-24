Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:24 24.10.2025

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/16602

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte again welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to cease fire at the positions they are currently in.

He said this on Friday in London at a press conference following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

NATO Secretary General said the truth is that Putin is running out of money, troops and ideas; President Trump said very well that Russians should stop where they are now, and now is the time to increase pressure on Russia so that finally achieve a just and legitimate peace for Ukraine.

Rutte welcomed recent announcements by European allies and Canada of additional military assistance to Ukraine. He said the events on the battlefield show that their support for Ukraine is working and we need to continue it. It is needed to combine this support with sanctions and economic pressure, and the 19th EU package against Russia is another good step in this direction, he added.

According to the NATO Secretary General, on both sides of the Atlantic, they want this war to end, and the fruitful discussions this week in Washington, yesterday in the European Council and now in London show that they are moving in the right direction.

Rutte recalled that just two days ago he was in Washington, where he had a very fruitful meeting with President Trump.

Tags: #ukraine #war #rutte

