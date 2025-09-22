Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 22.09.2025

General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

4 min read
General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

The decision to create the Assault Troops as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a logical stage in the development of the Armed Forces in the conditions of modern warfare, because there are significant differences between the Airborne Assault Troops and the Assault Troops, Major Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Assault Troops are objectively a response to the requirements of modern warfare. In the fourth year of the full-scale war with the Russian invaders, the nature of hostilities has changed significantly. In view of this, a decision was made to create the Assault Troops as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kovalev said.

He emphasized that this step has clearly strengthened the capabilities of the Ukrainian troops, increased the activity and stability of defense, and increased the effectiveness of counteroffensive actions.

At the same time, the General Staff spokesman explained that there are significant differences between the Airborne Assault Forces and the Assault Forces.

Assault Forces are rapid reaction forces. They operate in various areas of the front where a threat or problem suddenly arises - for example, a breakthrough in defense, loss of positions or a settlement. The main task is to quickly arrive, deploy, enter battle, destroy the enemy and restore the lost position. They do not have their own areas and defense strips and are not intended to conduct them. Their task is to conduct offensive, assault and raid operations.

Thus, Assault Forces are characterized by high mobility and autonomy and are usually used as part of assault companies or battalions in isolation from their units in the strips of other brigades that have lost positions.

As Kovalev explained, in an offensive they can be used as part of an assault battalion or assault regiment to break through the defense or capture an important area of ​​the terrain or settlement.

The airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unlike the Assault Troops, are used as part of brigades or groups and are intended to conduct both offensive and defensive operations.

"In an offensive, they are usually involved in the most important areas of the front to break through the enemy's defense and attack to a significant depth for a long time. In defense, they are used for actions in the areas of application of the enemy's main forces or to defend important areas of the terrain or settlements," he said.

In addition, as Kovalev added, the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are used as part of airborne assaults, conduct deep raid and airborne assault operations. They allow you to expand the zone of military operations from the line of combat contact to the operational depth of the enemy, transfer military operations to its territory, disorganize the system of command and control of troops and logistical support, thus creating favorable conditions for the superiority of the defense forces in a specific operational zone and achieving the success of a strategic operation (campaign).

"The main difference between the Assault Forces and others is a quick response and the ability to act first, regardless of the situation. Individual assault regiments and battalions as part of the Armed Forces have repeatedly proven their effectiveness during active operations in the Kursk, Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions and in many other key areas of the front," Kovalev emphasized.

He noted that the Assault Forces Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has now been created and the head of this department is the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Valentyn Manko.

"Soon the Assault Troops will become an indispensable separate component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff added. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of separate assault troops. According to the president, "a decision has been made to create separate assault troops, and everything should be operational in a week or ten days."

Tags: #airborne_assault_troops #general_staff #war

MORE ABOUT

15:31 22.09.2025
UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

14:13 22.09.2025
Ukrainians rank war victory above family and personal health – Rating Group poll

Ukrainians rank war victory above family and personal health – Rating Group poll

09:47 22.09.2025
General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

11:58 19.09.2025
Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

11:03 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

10:49 19.09.2025
Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

10:19 19.09.2025
Invaders lose 207 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Invaders lose 207 military in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

09:49 19.09.2025
Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

09:06 19.09.2025
Defense forces repel 172 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel 172 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:10 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

HOT NEWS

15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

Air defenses down 132 of 141 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense

Hungary, Slovakia not invited to EU's talks on 'wall of drones' – media

Sybiha calls on Association of Caribbean States to support Ukraine's peace efforts

Ukraine to open four new embassies in Latin America soon – Sybiha

Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

Yermak regards Putin's statement as usual propaganda of fear: This included in use of force methods

Parliament plans to adapt Civil Code for European standards

Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

Prison access 'not ideal' on both sides of conflict – ICRC

AD
AD