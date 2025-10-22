Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 22.10.2025

Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

1 min read
Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

The number of casualties in Zaporizhia as a result of the enemy's overnight attack has increased to 15, including three children, two infants, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"There are already 15 wounded, including three children: the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhia is growing. Two infants required medical attention – a seven-month-old boy was hospitalized, and a six-month-old child will be treated at home after receiving medical attention," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, a 13-year-old boy also remains under medical observation. Most of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, concussions, and smoke inhalation.

Their lives are not in danger.

Tags: #fedorov #injured #zaporizhia #attack

MORE ABOUT

17:45 22.10.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv, Zaporizhia

15:52 22.10.2025
Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 29 – authorities

15:51 22.10.2025
Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

15:30 22.10.2025
Number of people injured by Russian drones in Kharkiv increases to 9 – prosecutor's office

Number of people injured by Russian drones in Kharkiv increases to 9 – prosecutor's office

11:31 22.10.2025
Children injured in strike on private kindergarten in Kharkiv – mayor

Children injured in strike on private kindergarten in Kharkiv – mayor

11:22 22.10.2025
Kharkiv under massive attack by Russia UAVs - mayor

Kharkiv under massive attack by Russia UAVs - mayor

09:37 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russian overnight air attack kills 6, incl 2 children

Zelenskyy: Russian overnight air attack kills 6, incl 2 children

09:14 22.10.2025
Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

Russia kills 3, incl 2 children, in attack on Kyiv region

17:26 21.10.2025
Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

10:34 21.10.2025
Nineteen settlements in Zaporizhia region under enemy fire, with two injured and one dead

Nineteen settlements in Zaporizhia region under enemy fire, with two injured and one dead

HOT NEWS

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms ammunition plant and refinery strikes

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

LATEST

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Ukrainian airborne forces liberate Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk region

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Invaders shell Kherson, wounding seven civilians – regional administration

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

AD
AD