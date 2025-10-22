Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

The number of casualties in Zaporizhia as a result of the enemy's overnight attack has increased to 15, including three children, two infants, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"There are already 15 wounded, including three children: the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhia is growing. Two infants required medical attention – a seven-month-old boy was hospitalized, and a six-month-old child will be treated at home after receiving medical attention," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, a 13-year-old boy also remains under medical observation. Most of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, concussions, and smoke inhalation.

Their lives are not in danger.