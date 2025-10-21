Interfax-Ukraine
12:10 21.10.2025

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,130 occupiers, eight tanks, 23 artillery systems, 235 UAVs, and 134 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 21, 2025 approximately amount to: 1,132,200 (plus 1,130) personnel, 11,278 (plus 8) tanks, 23,436 (plus 37) armored combat vehicles, 33,902 (plus 23) artillery systems, 1,524 MLRS units, 1,229 air defense systems, 428 aircraft, 346 helicopters, 72,600 (plus 235) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,864 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 65,026 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 134) units, and 3,980 units of special equipment," the message says.

