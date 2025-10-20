Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

U.S. President Donald Trump said attempts to conclude an agreement between Ukraine and Russia are hindered by the personal hatred between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

"I have one more you're go – Russia and Ukraine, and I think we'll get there. But it's turned out to be nasty, because you have two leaders that truly hate each other. Can you have it all, right? They hate each other beyond all else, and it makes it actually a little bit difficult. But it sounds easy. We're in the process of trying to make a deal. If we make a deal, that's great. If we don't make a deal, it'll be a lot of people are going to be paying a big price," he said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.