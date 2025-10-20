Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 20.10.2025

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

1 min read
Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

U.S. President Donald Trump said attempts to conclude an agreement between Ukraine and Russia are hindered by the personal hatred between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

"I have one more you're go – Russia and Ukraine, and I think we'll get there. But it's turned out to be nasty, because you have two leaders that truly hate each other. Can you have it all, right? They hate each other beyond all else, and it makes it actually a little bit difficult. But it sounds easy. We're in the process of trying to make a deal. If we make a deal, that's great. If we don't make a deal, it'll be a lot of people are going to be paying a big price," he said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

Tags: #ukraine #trump #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:32 20.10.2025
USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

20:14 20.10.2025
Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

19:48 20.10.2025
Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

18:34 20.10.2025
Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

10:40 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin phoned Trump to discuss Tomahawk remarks

Zelenskyy: Putin phoned Trump to discuss Tomahawk remarks

11:12 19.10.2025
Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

Trump has the tools to pressure Putin to end the war, Poroshenko claims

15:49 18.10.2025
USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

USA will receive certain types of Ukrainian drones – Zelenskyy

15:23 18.10.2025
Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

Trump refuses to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – media

15:00 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, USA, EU, European countries to coordinate further steps at level of security advisors

14:12 18.10.2025
Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy on conversation with Trump: We count on U.S. pressure on Russia

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

Pokrovsk Mining halves losses in first half-year after downtime

No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

AD
AD