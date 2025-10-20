Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have advanced within the towns of Kupyansk and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region and the village of Plavni in Vasylivsky district of Zaporizhia region, which is located on the shores of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on Monday.

There are also reports of enemy advances in the area of ​​the town of Toretsk and the neighboring village of Bila Hora in Donetsk region.

Furthermore, DeepState showed the entire territory of the village of Dachne in Synelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, from which the occupiers began their invasion of the region, in the "gray zone," whereas previously part of the village was considered occupied.

"The enemy has advanced in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, Plavni, and near Toretsk and Bila Hora. The line of contact in Dachne has been clarified," reads a message on the project's Telegram channel.

There is no talk of the enemy establishing complete control over any specific settlement.

According to the project maps, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control near Kupyansk by 1.26 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" there actually decreased by 1.16 square kilometers, meaning the advance occurred by consolidating the "gray zone." In Vovchansk, the area of ​​enemy control increased by 0.8 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" expanded by 0.18 square kilometers.

The most significant enemy advances were seen in Siversk and Kostiantynivka directions in the northeast of Donetsk region, where the occupied area increased by 11.49 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" decreased by 2.72 square kilometers.

In Pokrovsk axis, the occupiers advanced 3.53 square kilometers in 24 hours, while the "gray zone" increased by 10.31 square kilometers.

In Novo-Pavlivka direction and in Zaporizhia region, no increase in the area under Russian occupation was recorded (probably due to clarification of data in Dachne area), but in Vasylivsky district, the "gray zone" increased by 3.53 square kilometers, and by another 3.02 square kilometers in the east of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (in Novo-Pavlivka direction).

According to DeepState, over the past 24 hours, the area under enemy control has grown by 17.06 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" has grown by another 13.16 square kilometers.

As reported, last week, on average, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by 8.65 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" expanded by an average of 2.92 square kilometers per day.