Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 20.10.2025

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

2 min read
Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have advanced within the towns of Kupyansk and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region and the village of Plavni in Vasylivsky district of Zaporizhia region, which is located on the shores of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on Monday.

There are also reports of enemy advances in the area of ​​the town of Toretsk and the neighboring village of Bila Hora in Donetsk region.

Furthermore, DeepState showed the entire territory of the village of Dachne in Synelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, from which the occupiers began their invasion of the region, in the "gray zone," whereas previously part of the village was considered occupied.

"The enemy has advanced in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, Plavni, and near Toretsk and Bila Hora. The line of contact in Dachne has been clarified," reads a message on the project's Telegram channel.

There is no talk of the enemy establishing complete control over any specific settlement.

According to the project maps, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control near Kupyansk by 1.26 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" there actually decreased by 1.16 square kilometers, meaning the advance occurred by consolidating the "gray zone." In Vovchansk, the area of ​​enemy control increased by 0.8 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" expanded by 0.18 square kilometers.

The most significant enemy advances were seen in Siversk and Kostiantynivka directions in the northeast of Donetsk region, where the occupied area increased by 11.49 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" decreased by 2.72 square kilometers.

In Pokrovsk axis, the occupiers advanced 3.53 square kilometers in 24 hours, while the "gray zone" increased by 10.31 square kilometers.

In Novo-Pavlivka direction and in Zaporizhia region, no increase in the area under Russian occupation was recorded (probably due to clarification of data in Dachne area), but in Vasylivsky district, the "gray zone" increased by 3.53 square kilometers, and by another 3.02 square kilometers in the east of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (in Novo-Pavlivka direction).

According to DeepState, over the past 24 hours, the area under enemy control has grown by 17.06 square kilometers, while the "gray zone" has grown by another 13.16 square kilometers.

As reported, last week, on average, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by 8.65 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" expanded by an average of 2.92 square kilometers per day.

Tags: #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

19:12 20.10.2025
No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

20:14 17.10.2025
Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

19:59 16.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation, Chairman of US House Financial Services Committee discuss steps to force Russia to stop war – Yermak

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

10:22 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: The risk of Putin triggering world war is real

Zelenskyy: The risk of Putin triggering world war is real

10:05 08.10.2025
Trump says 7,812 soldiers died in the Russian war against Ukraine last week

Trump says 7,812 soldiers died in the Russian war against Ukraine last week

15:26 07.10.2025
War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

13:31 07.10.2025
Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

21:01 06.10.2025
Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

20:25 03.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican killed in enemy drone strike near Druzhkivka

French photojournalist Lallican killed in enemy drone strike near Druzhkivka

HOT NEWS

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

Kallas appoints special envoy to coordinate efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

LATEST

Sybiha holds meetings with his Spanish and Greek counterparts to discuss further support for Ukraine

Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Two more Ukrainian youths rescued from temporarily occupied territories – Yermak

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

AD
AD