EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

After adopting the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union intends to work on the next - the 20th package, said EU diplomacy head Kaja Kallas on Monday.

She said after a meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers that a large package of sanctions against Russia was planned for that week. She added that the ministers had made it clear that, following the 19th package of sanctions, work should begin on the next package, and that the current one would not be the last.

According to her, the EU should heed the calls of US President Donald Trump and stop purchasing oil and gas from Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Kallas said she expects the EU's 19th package of sanctions against Russia to be approved this week. She suggested that the sanctions package could be decided at the EU summit on October 23.