Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has doubts about Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia.

"They could still win it. I don't think they will [win], but they could still win it. I never said they would win it. I said they could win. Anything could happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. Sometimes a lot of good things happen. If you look at the Middle East, I would say prior to us hitting Iran so hard, we would never have been able to make that deal because there would have been a dark cloud hanging over the Middle East. But when we destroyed their nuclear capability, it was one of the greatest military maneuvers of all time," he said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

This was Trump's response to a journalist's request to explain why during the UN General Assembly he said Ukraine could win the conflict and get the territory back, but later began to change his view on this issue.