Kallas: Trump, meeting with Putin, sincerely wants to end the war, but nothing will come of it without Ukraine and EU

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that by planning a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, US President Donald Trump is "sincerely trying" to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, but nothing will come of these meetings if Ukraine and the European Union are not involved.

She said this on Monday in Luxembourg following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, answering journalists' questions about Trump's intentions and a possible meeting in Budapest.

Kallas thinks that President Trump is sincerely trying to end the war, adding that this is also the desire of the European Union and Ukrainians definitely want to end this war, but the only one who doesn't want to end this war is Russia.

The High Representative stated that the EU's position is very clear. According to Kallas, the EU must make Russia want peace, and that's the reason why they are also trying to convince their allies around the world that nothing will come of these meetings if Ukraine or Europe is not involved.