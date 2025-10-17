Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:06 17.10.2025

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

1 min read
Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

U.S. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported Donald Trump's intention to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest, about which they reached a preliminary agreement during a call on Thursday.

"President [Trump] and President Putin discussed meeting together in Budapest. And President Trump will talk about that opportunity with President Zelenskyy when he is here, at the White House," Leavitt told reporters in Washington on Friday.

As reported, Trump and Putin had a call on Thursday that lasted two and a half hours. After the talks, Trump said that the countries would hold high-level talks next week, followed by a leaders' meeting in Budapest. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that he would guarantee Putin's unhindered access to Budapest, where he is scheduled to meet Trump.

Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said on the same day that Zelenskyy was ready to meet Putin in any format and in any country in the world, except for Russia and Belarus.

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington and has already held a number of meetings with senior U.S. officials. He is scheduled to meet Trump on Friday.

Tags: #discussed #putin #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

15:06 17.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

Ukrainian delegation explores LNG cooperation with US Energy Secretary

14:36 17.10.2025
Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

Kremlin says Putin-Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later

14:24 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in any place in the world other than in Russia or Belarus – Yermak

10:38 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

10:06 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

09:28 17.10.2025
Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

09:21 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

09:09 17.10.2025
Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

09:00 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

18:48 16.10.2025
Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

AD
AD