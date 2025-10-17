Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump has told reporters that the location and date of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be agreed upon quickly and would likely take place within two weeks.

"Marco Rubio is going to meet with his counterpart (Sergey Lavrov – IF-U). It will happen within two weeks or so. They will agree on a date and a place soon. Maybe they (date and place – IF-U) have already been agreed upon. I think it was a very good phone call. But I will meet with President Putin and we will make a decision. Tomorrow I will meet with President Zelenskyy and I will tell him about the call. We have a problem - they do not get along very well with each other, and sometimes it is difficult to have meetings. So we have to do something when we are apart. Separately but equally. We will meet and talk about meetings," Trump told reporters.

Trump said discussions are underway to hold the summit in Budapest, Hungary.