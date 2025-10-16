Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Emergency power outages introduced on the morning of October 16 due to the consequences of the Russian Federation’s attacks on the power system have been canceled, for now, in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, energy holding DTEK and Poltavaoblenergo have announced.

At the same time, Prykarpattiaoblenergo has already informed its industrial consumers that on October 16, at the direction of NPC Ukrenergo, power restriction schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

"In Prykarpattia, power restrictions will be applied in full in 5 shifts from 16:00 to 24:00," the message on Facebook reads.

As reported, due to the difficult situation in the power system on the morning of October 16, closer to 10:00, emergency shutdowns were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky and part of Cherkasy regions. In addition, Ukrenergo noted that there is a possibility of introducing capacity limitation schedules for industry throughout Ukraine from 16:00 until the end of the day on October 16.