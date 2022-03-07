Facts

13:55 07.03.2022

Trial external assessment not to take place on March 19, 26 - Center for Education Quality Assessment

The Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment announces that a trial external independent assessment will not be held on March 19 and 26.

"Due to the shameful predatory actions of Russia against Ukraine, our usual life has changed, we are forced to defend our land, our loved ones, our homes. Obviously, most of the events planned in advance in this situation cannot take place, but will be held later or will be canceled altogether. Now you should inform that it is impossible to conduct a trial external independent assessment on March 19 and 26," the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment press service said in a statement.

