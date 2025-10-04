Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:19 04.10.2025

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

Several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged, 50,000 consumers outaged

During another drone attack in Chernihiv region overnight, several important power supply facilities were damaged, resulting in emergency outages affecting approximately 50,000 consumers, according to the press service of JSC Chernihivoblenergo.

"Power companies have begun the process of rebuilding. Meanwhile, the region continues to operate the hourly power outage schedule. Currently, it involves shutting off power three times on, three times off—for three hours, the line has power, and for three hours, it doesn't," the company noted.

The press service added: "We are doing everything possible to ensure there are no additional outages, despite the current situation. Furthermore, we hope that outages will even be reduced during off-peak hours."

"The enemy is testing our strength again, but we will survive! Energy workers continue their recovery, but please be patient and take care of your own safety," the company urged.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #emergency_outages #attack

