Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, the defense forces neutralized 288 enemy targets out of 357 that attacked Ukraine, direct hits were recorded at 14 locations: 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs, the press service of the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces has reported.

"On the night of October 16 (from 20:00 on October 15), the enemy launched a combined strike on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 357 air attack vehicles - 37 missiles (28 of them - "ballistic") and 320 UAVs of various types," the AF said on Telegram on Thursday.

The main direction of the strike is the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. "Currently, direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations and the fall of downed (fragments) at two locations," the AF said and gave a full description of what the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine at night. These are 320 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 200 of them Shahed UAVs, two Kh-47M2 Dagger aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan region, Russia, 26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea; Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia), two Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea and Rostov, Russia), and seven Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 288 air targets: 283 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types (drones of other types), five Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles. In addition (as of 10:00), 18 enemy missiles were lost in location, the information is being clarified.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.