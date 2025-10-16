Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 16.10.2025

Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits

2 min read
Russia attacks with 357 weapons, 14 missiles and 37 drones score direct hits
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, the defense forces neutralized 288 enemy targets out of 357 that attacked Ukraine, direct hits were recorded at 14 locations: 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs, the press service of the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces has reported.

"On the night of October 16 (from 20:00 on October 15), the enemy launched a combined strike on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 357 air attack vehicles - 37 missiles (28 of them - "ballistic") and 320 UAVs of various types," the AF said on Telegram on Thursday.

The main direction of the strike is the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. "Currently, direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations and the fall of downed (fragments) at two locations," the AF said and gave a full description of what the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine at night. These are 320 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 200 of them Shahed UAVs, two Kh-47M2 Dagger aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan region, Russia, 26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea; Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia), two Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: temporarily occupied Crimea and Rostov, Russia), and seven Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 288 air targets: 283 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types (drones of other types), five Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles. In addition (as of 10:00), 18 enemy missiles were lost in location, the information is being clarified.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #air_forces #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:12 16.10.2025
Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

10:20 16.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks with more than 300 strike drones, 37 missiles overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks with more than 300 strike drones, 37 missiles overnight

12:05 11.10.2025
Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

Fifty-four enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 21 strike UAVs hit six locations

15:10 08.10.2025
Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi suspends operations after Russian missile strike

Ukrainian hummus producer Yofi suspends operations after Russian missile strike

09:54 06.10.2025
Air Force shoots down 83 of 116 Russian drones overnight

Air Force shoots down 83 of 116 Russian drones overnight

09:36 01.10.2025
Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

10:19 24.09.2025
Air Force neutralizes 126 Russian UAVs overnight, hits at seven locations

Air Force neutralizes 126 Russian UAVs overnight, hits at seven locations

09:32 18.09.2025
Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

10:17 17.09.2025
Ukraine downs 136 drones, reports 2 missiles and 36 strike UAVs at 13 locations

Ukraine downs 136 drones, reports 2 missiles and 36 strike UAVs at 13 locations

09:52 16.09.2025
Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

HOT NEWS

Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks with more than 300 strike drones, 37 missiles overnight

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Partners make new contributions to PURL worth at least $422 million – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Emergency outages canceled in Kyiv and regions as Prykarpattia introduces industrial schedules

Ihor Koval assumes duties of mayor of Odesa

Ukraine hits Saratov refinery again - AFU General Staff

Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine releases data on 100+ vessels, captains tied to sanctioned Russian shipments

Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

Enemy attacks Ukrainian DTEK Oil & Gas infrastructure overnight

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

AD
AD