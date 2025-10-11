Interfax-Ukraine
Putin takes advantage of world’s attention on Middle East peace process – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of the moment when the world is now paying almost all its attention to the possibility of establishing peace in the Middle East, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Putin is obviously taking advantage of the moment when the world is now paying almost all its attention to the possibility of establishing peace in the Middle East. Most of the world’s states, all key leaders, have focused their attention on what is happening there… This is a new record of Russian meanness - to intensify a terrorist strike at such a moment. To strike precisely at the lives of our people," he said in an evening video address on Friday.

According to the president, this (the leaders’ attention) is a really good chance to achieve real peace after so many victims in that region (in the Middle East).

The head of state noted that on Friday night alone, the enemy used almost 500 drones in several waves, of which about 200 were Shaheeds and 32 missiles, a significant part of which were ballistic.

"There can only be one response to this. It is more force to protect our critical infrastructure. We must put more pressure on Russia so they are held fully accountable for their actions. Increased sanctions are necessary," he stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that he had spoken about this with partners. "There must be full use of Russian assets to strengthen, first of all, our defense, to strengthen us, our recovery," he said.

Tags: #middle_east #putin

