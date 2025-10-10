Ukraine backs Italian FM's call to establish truce during 2026 Olympics in Feb

Ukraine supports the proposal of Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to establish a truce for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in February 2026, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy has said.

"Do we support such a call? In addition, it is worth recalling that Russia started a series of wars during the ‘Olympic Truce,’ in particular, it launched an invasion of Georgia and Ukraine during such a truce," Tykhy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

According to the spokesman, Russia is not choosing this time by chance, because the media’s attention is then focused on sporting events, and therefore "amid these events, crimes can be committed."

Tykhy also said "Ukraine is ready for a truce with Russia, not necessarily waiting for the Olympics."

"We are ready now," the Foreign Ministry said.

The spokesman said Russia continues to ignore all calls for a ceasefire proposed by the United States.

"If Russia needs an ‘Olympic truce’ for this, then let there be an ‘Olympic truce.’ But we insist that it happen earlier," Tykhy said.

According to the spokesman, the statement of the Italian Foreign Minister is aimed at stimulating Russia to the peace process.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani said Italy is calling for a ceasefire in all wars for the duration of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in February.

"In the context of the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, we are submitting to the United Nations a proposal for an Olympic Truce for all wars, in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East," Tajani said.

The Winter Olympics will be held from February 6 to 26 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.