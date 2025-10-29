Interfax-Ukraine
12:11 29.10.2025

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Suspilne named exclusive broadcaster for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Ukrainian Public Broadcasting company Suspilne will be the exclusive broadcaster of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy).

"In exactly 100 days, on February 6, the XXV Winter Olympic Games - 2026 will begin - the main event of the winter, which will be broadcast and covered exclusively in Ukraine by the platforms of Public Broadcasting: the TV channel and website Public Broadcasting Sport, as well as local channels of Public Broadcasting and Radio Promin," Suspilne said in a statement.

The priority of the broadcasts will be performances of Ukrainian athletes, operational news, exclusive comments of the participants of the competitions and analytics from the scene of the events.

President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit has said he expects that Ukraine will perform successfully at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy), as well as at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (France). Ukraine, with 12 medals, took 22nd place in the medal standings of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Ukraine supports the proposal of the Head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Antonio Tajani, to establish a truce for the duration of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Tags: #olympic_games #suspilne

