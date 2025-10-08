URCS shares experience in responding to war at Spanish Red Cross HQ

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko shared the society's experience in responding to the challenges caused by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine at the Spanish Red Cross headquarters.

Dotsenko also spoke about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the interaction between the URCS and government institutions, the society said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Particular emphasis was placed on a people-centered approach, combining urgent response with the development of local capabilities, as well as the effectiveness of international support to Ukraine in the coming years. Ways for long-term recovery and strengthening the resilience of communities were discussed.

Cooperation between the Ukrainian and Spanish Red Cross has been ongoing since the first months of the full-scale war. Thanks to this interaction, programs to support people affected by the war are being implemented, both in Ukraine and abroad.

The delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is on a working visit to Spain.