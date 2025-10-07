URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reports on assistance to residents of Shostka community of Sumy region to survive the consequences of Russian air strikes.

"After the recent strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, which left Shostka community without electricity, gas and water, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Emergency Response Unit are providing support to local residents... Heating points have currently been deployed in Shostka," the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

At the heating points, people can rest, drink hot tea, charge their phones and get hot food. Two field kitchens have been organized, where volunteers and local chefs prepare meals for the community residents. Hot meals are provided at three locations.

A mobile bathhouse and laundry complex of the URCS operates at one of the locations.