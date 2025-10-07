Interfax-Ukraine
18:09 07.10.2025

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko handed over 3,000 drones from the Kyiv community to the soldiers of the Third Army Corps.

"I handed over a new batch of aid from the capital's community to the soldiers of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – another 3,000 FPV drones of various types. Let me remind you that since the beginning of 2025, almost 50,000 UAVs of various types, about 200 electronic warfare systems, vehicles, including armored and all-terrain vehicles, communication equipment," Klitschko said in Telegram on Tuesday.

Part of the drones from this batch will be received by the military of the Third Assault Brigade, which is part of the Third Army Corps.

"Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has allocated UAH 500 million from the city budget for equipping this brigade. Last year, the third assault brigade received, in particular, over 10,000 drones and 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks. They were purchased with city funds," the mayor said.

It was previously reported that since the beginning of the year, almost UAH 11 billion has been allocated from Kyiv budget for the needs of the Defense and Security Forces.

