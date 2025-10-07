Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:53 07.10.2025

Ukraine begins using cheap Thales anti-drone missiles – media

3 min read

European manufacturer Thales Belgium's is ramping up production of airburst warheads for its 70mm missiles, which are already being used to combat drones in Ukraine, Business Insider has said.

"As Russia barrages Ukraine with growing waves of Shahed one-way attack drones, European weapons manufacturer Thales has been fitting an airburst warhead on its 70mm rockets to counter such threats. The new FZ123 warhead is filled with thousands of tiny steel pellets blasted out by two pounds of high-explosive material. When the warhead detonates, the pellets burst out in an area of about 80 feet in diameter to take down a drone or drone swarm, much like the way birdshot spreads from a shotgun shell," the publication writes.

Thales says the missile warhead is a low-cost way to destroy NATO Class II drones, such as the Shahed, as well as heavier Class III drones at ranges of up to 3km using airbursts.

Thomas Colinet, Thales Belgium’s director of vehicles and tactical systems, confirmed that the weapon is being used in Ukraine and that Kyiv’s demand is exceeding the company’s production capacity. “It’s good for us that they’re asking for more, it means they’re happy,” he said.

Thales Belgium plans to produce around 3,500 of the missiles by the end of the year and hopes to increase annual production to 10,000 by 2026. The anti-drone warhead can also be mounted on an unguided version of the 70mm missile, which can now be produced at a rate of 30,000 per year. If production runs in two shifts, annual capacity could reach 60,000 units, although suppliers would also have to increase production to do so.

Thales Belgium declined to disclose the cost of its 70mm FZ123 warhead missiles. But even the most expensive laser-guided missiles are typically five times cheaper than conventional missiles. Cheaper air defense missiles, such as the AIM-7 Sparrow, cost about $125,000 each.

However, that doesn’t mean all of these missiles are equipped with anti-drone warheads — Thales Belgium also produces air-to-ground and surface-to-surface missiles. For example, some of its 70mm missiles are used to destroy unmanned ground vehicles deployed by Russia.

Compatible with NATO standard 70mm launchers, these missiles are currently used in Ukrainian Vampire systems - L3Harris multi-barrel launchers that can be mounted on trucks. Some versions are also launched from Ukrainian MI-8 helicopters that have been upgraded to fire NATO ammunition. As reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a Thales delegation at the DSEI international arms exhibition in London from September 9 to 12, during which they discussed the main areas of work of the joint venture, as well as the possibilities of expanding areas of cooperation in joint production.

Tags: #airburst #production #thales_belgiums

MORE ABOUT

17:46 06.10.2025
Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

Ukrainian Fire Point to be able to start production in Denmark in coming months – defense minister

19:18 30.09.2025
Kamet Steel produces record volume of high-margin grinding balls for mining companies in Aug

Kamet Steel produces record volume of high-margin grinding balls for mining companies in Aug

19:21 24.09.2025
Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

20:44 16.09.2025
Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

19:47 01.09.2025
Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

15:29 26.08.2025
Lithuania to organize production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Defense Ministry

Lithuania to organize production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Defense Ministry

10:19 21.08.2025
Ukraine offered the US annual production of 10 mln drones for 5 years – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offered the US annual production of 10 mln drones for 5 years – Zelenskyy

09:07 13.08.2025
Kh-59 production stalls as foreign suppliers ghost Russia – GUR

Kh-59 production stalls as foreign suppliers ghost Russia – GUR

20:00 01.08.2025
Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

12:43 25.07.2025
Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Air defenses shoot down 88 out of 152 UAVs, 52 drones hit at 10 locations

LATEST

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukroboronprom signs cooperation agreements at DFNC3

Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

Suicides, suicide attempts among children increase by 17% - prosecutors

AD
AD