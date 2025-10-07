Ukraine begins using cheap Thales anti-drone missiles – media

European manufacturer Thales Belgium's is ramping up production of airburst warheads for its 70mm missiles, which are already being used to combat drones in Ukraine, Business Insider has said.

"As Russia barrages Ukraine with growing waves of Shahed one-way attack drones, European weapons manufacturer Thales has been fitting an airburst warhead on its 70mm rockets to counter such threats. The new FZ123 warhead is filled with thousands of tiny steel pellets blasted out by two pounds of high-explosive material. When the warhead detonates, the pellets burst out in an area of about 80 feet in diameter to take down a drone or drone swarm, much like the way birdshot spreads from a shotgun shell," the publication writes.

Thales says the missile warhead is a low-cost way to destroy NATO Class II drones, such as the Shahed, as well as heavier Class III drones at ranges of up to 3km using airbursts.

Thomas Colinet, Thales Belgium’s director of vehicles and tactical systems, confirmed that the weapon is being used in Ukraine and that Kyiv’s demand is exceeding the company’s production capacity. “It’s good for us that they’re asking for more, it means they’re happy,” he said.

Thales Belgium plans to produce around 3,500 of the missiles by the end of the year and hopes to increase annual production to 10,000 by 2026. The anti-drone warhead can also be mounted on an unguided version of the 70mm missile, which can now be produced at a rate of 30,000 per year. If production runs in two shifts, annual capacity could reach 60,000 units, although suppliers would also have to increase production to do so.

Thales Belgium declined to disclose the cost of its 70mm FZ123 warhead missiles. But even the most expensive laser-guided missiles are typically five times cheaper than conventional missiles. Cheaper air defense missiles, such as the AIM-7 Sparrow, cost about $125,000 each.

However, that doesn’t mean all of these missiles are equipped with anti-drone warheads — Thales Belgium also produces air-to-ground and surface-to-surface missiles. For example, some of its 70mm missiles are used to destroy unmanned ground vehicles deployed by Russia.

Compatible with NATO standard 70mm launchers, these missiles are currently used in Ukrainian Vampire systems - L3Harris multi-barrel launchers that can be mounted on trucks. Some versions are also launched from Ukrainian MI-8 helicopters that have been upgraded to fire NATO ammunition. As reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a Thales delegation at the DSEI international arms exhibition in London from September 9 to 12, during which they discussed the main areas of work of the joint venture, as well as the possibilities of expanding areas of cooperation in joint production.