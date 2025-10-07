Interfax-Ukraine
12:19 07.10.2025

Supreme Court may reinstate former chairman Vovk and judges Mazur and Otrosh – experts

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court will consider three high-profile cases on October 9, concerning the reinstatement of odious judges – former chairman of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court Inna Otrosh-Jr., and judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Alyona Mazur, the DEJURE Foundation has said.

"This Thursday, there are three high-profile cases in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court — all of them concerning the reinstatement of odious judges," the DEJURE Foundation said in a statement received by Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

The foundation recalled the stories of the defendants.

Thus, Vovk and the Kyiv District Administrative Court became "famous" for corruption, the adoption of knowingly unjust and politically motivated decisions, and illegal interference in the work of courts and judicial bodies. In addition, according to journalists, Vovk was preparing a scenario for Viktor Yanukovych's return to power during a full-scale Russian invasion."

Inna Otrosh Jr. is "the daughter of Otrosh Sr., the head of the Pechersk District Court during Yanukovych's time. It seems that her mother gave Otrosh Jr. the best life: from a judicial position in the Economic Court of Kyiv to elite property. The former judge is also known for her statements about the guilt of the Ukrainian authorities in the occupation of Crimea," the report notes.

Alyona Mazur is "Vovk's colleague from the Kyiv District Administrative Court. In 2019, the judge sabotaged the qualification assessment together with other colleagues from the OASC, "falling ill" at the behest of Pavlo Vovk. As for Mazur, the case will be considered in written proceedings, that is, without an open hearing," the foundation emphasizes.

As reported by the foundation, the case against Vovk will be heard at 11:00, the case against Otrosh at 15:00.

The DEJURE Foundation is a direct action think tank created in 2016 to promote the development of the rule of law (rule of law) and reforms in the justice sector in Ukraine.

The organization's name includes the first letters of the words DEMOCRACY, JUSTICE, REFORMS, which form the concept of DE JURE, in Latin - "according to law."

