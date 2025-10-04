Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers, one tank, 15 artillery systems, 450 UAVs, and 74 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 4, 2025 approximately amount to: 1,114,380 (plus 950) people of military personnel, 11,226 (plus one) tanks, 23,298 (plus one) combat armored vehicles, 33,428 (plus 15) artillery systems, 1,515 (plus one) MLRS units, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 aircraft, 346 helicopters, 66,543 (plus 450) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,803 (plus 10) cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 63,398 (plus 73) automotive vehicles and tankers, and 3,971 (plus one) special equipment units," the message says.