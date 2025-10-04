Invaders lose 124 people in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Russian occupiers lost 124 military personnel in Pokrovsk area during one day, with a total of 39 offensive operations taking place there over the course of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 124 occupiers in this area, 70 of whom were irrevocably killed," the message reads.

In addition, 16 UAVs and a vehicle were destroyed, while Ukrainian soldiers also hit six vehicles, a UAV control center, and six shelters for enemy personnel.

In total, during the day, in Pokrovsk direction, the invading forces attempted to breach our defenses 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novo-Ekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvereve, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novo-Serhiyivka, and Filiya. In some locations, fighting continues to this day.