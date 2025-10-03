Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:01 03.10.2025

Belgian PM doesn’t rule out possibility for Ukraine to receive reparation loan – media

2 min read

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Thursday that he would back the European Commission’s Ukraine “reparation loan” if concerns about the liability and legality of using frozen Russian assets held in Belgium are addressed, Euractive reported.

“If we can find answers to every question – if the risks can be manageable – of course we can move on,” the Belgian PM told journalists, adding that he discussed his concerns with EU counterparts during their informal summit on Wednesday.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission had found a “legal[ly] sound way” of using immobilised Russian assets to create a reparation loan to Ukraine.

The “reparations loan” would channel around €140 billion to Ukraine, funded by cash drawn from frozen Russian central bank assets. Kyiv would only repay once Moscow covers post-war damages, effectively making Russia responsible for settling the debt.

“The question of how and if to use frozen Russian assets remains a sticking point between the Commission and EU countries, especially Belgium, where around EUR 170 billion are held,” Euractive noted.

Belgium is worried about the legality and the burden sharing of financial risks between EU countries to make sure Belgium would not hold the sole responsibility.

“Immobilised frozen Russian assets are also held in European countries outside of Belgium, mainly France, around EUR 19 billion and Luxembourg, EUR 10 billion, according to the European Parliament’s research service,” Euraactive said.

“It’s absolutely clear that Belgium cannot be the only member state is carrying the risk. The risks have to be put on broader shoulders,” Euractive quoted von der Leyen as saying.

Tags: #possibility #belgian

MORE ABOUT

10:39 01.09.2025
Europe considers air safety zone over Ukraine to restore air traffic – media

Europe considers air safety zone over Ukraine to restore air traffic – media

15:24 28.05.2024
Belgian PM De Croo on assistance to Ukraine: More needs to be done, faster and better

Belgian PM De Croo on assistance to Ukraine: More needs to be done, faster and better

14:27 23.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

11:27 10.02.2023
Zelensky meets with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels

Zelensky meets with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels

12:55 12.03.2022
Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

09:48 29.10.2015
Energoatom wants to cooperate with Belgian companies on nuclear materials shipment, infrastructure projects

Energoatom wants to cooperate with Belgian companies on nuclear materials shipment, infrastructure projects

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

LATEST

Two Azov fighetrs returned home during latest swap – Prokopenko

Metinvest slashes annual revenue from $10-12 bln to $5-6 bln amid war, remains profitable – CEO

USA to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia - media

Netherlands doesn’t back idea of ​​accelerating negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Schoof

Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Ukrainian delegation in Denmark holds working meeting with commander of Land Forces Peter Boysen

General Staff records 162 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Invaders lose 970 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Turkey has no intention of giving up Russian gas – Energy Minister

AD
AD