EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Marta Kos has said that she would not set a time limit for overcoming Hungary’s veto on Ukraine’s European integration process, but expressed confidence in the possibility of opening all six clusters of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU by the end of this year 2025.

"I would not set a time frame. We need to find a solution. But I am confident that we will be able to open all six clusters this year - during the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU," Kos said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In this context, the European Commissioner recalled that on October 1, the Danish Minister for European Affairs also visited Kyiv.

"Regarding the search for a solution with Hungary, I cannot say when exactly this will happen - especially since we can start implementing reforms tomorrow," Kos explained.