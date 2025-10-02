Zelenskyy: Ukraine's drone defense experience can protect Europe

The Ukrainian military is ready to share with partners the experience of shooting down strike drones, and this is only the first step on the way to creating an effective drone barrier to protect all of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Firstly, our guys are already here, in Denmark, and among them there are experienced Ukrainians who know how to detect and shoot down strike drones. And they have already started to fulfill their mission. And we are ready to share this experience with you, partners. And this is only the beginning, the first step on the way to creating an effective drone barrier to protect all of Europe," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit on Thursday.