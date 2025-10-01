Russian attack on Dnipro injures 31, overnight UAV attacks cause damage

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

As a result of yesterday’s attack on the Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 31, including minors, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak has said

According to him, a 17-year-old boy has already complained about his injuries.

"At night, the Russians also launched UAV strikes on the Petropavlivska and Pokrovska communities. Infrastructure and the premises where the store and pharmacy were located were damaged. Dry grass was set on fire. No people were injured," Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

In the Pokrovske community of Nikopol district, the enemy shelled the territory with heavy artillery. "Specialists are investigating the consequences. However, the main thing is that there were no casualties," Lysak said.