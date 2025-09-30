Occupiers intensify airstrikes on Ukraine after two-day decrease – General Staff

Russian occupiers carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements on Tuesday since the beginning of the day as of 16:00, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in its summary on Tuesday.

On Sunday and Monday, September 28 and 29, the enemy carried out only three airstrikes as of this time. On Saturday, September 27, there were 17 airstrikes, dropping 44 guided bombs.

Also, as of 16:00 on Tuesday, the occupiers carried out 85 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

On Monday, 69 attacks were reported (five of which were from MLRS), on Sunday some 71 (including six from MLRS), on Saturday some 169 (11 of which were from MLRS). Thus, the intensity of shelling for the third day does not change significantly.

Since the beginning of this day, 89 combat clashes have occurred on all fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the largest number of which was in Pokrovsk axis (32, 29 of which have already been repulsed).