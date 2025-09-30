AFU Air Force: 46 out of 65 enemy drones neutralized, with hits in six locations

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 46 of the 65 drones that attacked Ukraine, recording hits at six locations and debris falls at two, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of September 30 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 29), the enemy attacked with 65 Shaheds, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), more than 40 of which were shaheds," the Ukrainian Air Forces said on their Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 46 enemy shaheds, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Nineteen attack UAVs were hit at six locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at two locations.

The attack is currently ongoing – new groups of attack UAVs have entered the north and east.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.