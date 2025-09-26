Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 26.09.2025

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

1 min read
Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated about the moral degradation of the Hungarian government and its cooperation with Russia contrary to the interests of Europe, which, according to him, is seen in all other countries, commenting on the statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó about the alleged anti-Hungarian policy of Ukraine and the prospects of its European integration.

"We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey. No amount of your attacks on our President will change what we – and everyone – see," Sybiha said on the X social network on Friday, commenting on Szijjártó's post.

Earlier on Friday, the head of Hungary's foreign ministry commented on the ban on entry to Ukraine for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials in response to Hungary's ban on entry to a Ukrainian military commander, accusing Ukraine of allegedly pursuing an anti-Hungarian policy for a decade.

Tags: #mfa #hungary #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:14 26.09.2025
Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

Hungarian FM responds to entry ban on Hungarian military by mentioning EU membership

18:01 26.09.2025
Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

16:13 26.09.2025
Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

20:50 25.09.2025
Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

12:22 25.09.2025
EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

18:53 23.09.2025
Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

16:00 23.09.2025
Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

14:13 23.09.2025
Slovakia, Poland seek farmer protection fund against Ukrainian agricultural products

Slovakia, Poland seek farmer protection fund against Ukrainian agricultural products

HOT NEWS

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Szijjártó says Zelenskyy is 'losing his mind because of his anti-Hungarian obsession'

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

LATEST

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Denmark to provide Ukraine with EUR 400 mln additional aid package

Kyiv Mayor promises free medical, social assistance to soldiers returned from captivity

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukraine liberates 168.8 sq km, clears 187.7 sq km in Dobropillia counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Ukraine's to review missile defense, mobilization rules for young adults

USF units hit Afipsky refinery again – General Staff

Russian FPV injures 4 police near Kupyansk in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy calls NATO's response to Russian airspace violation 'weak'

AD
AD