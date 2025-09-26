Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated about the moral degradation of the Hungarian government and its cooperation with Russia contrary to the interests of Europe, which, according to him, is seen in all other countries, commenting on the statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó about the alleged anti-Hungarian policy of Ukraine and the prospects of its European integration.

"We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey. No amount of your attacks on our President will change what we – and everyone – see," Sybiha said on the X social network on Friday, commenting on Szijjártó's post.

Earlier on Friday, the head of Hungary's foreign ministry commented on the ban on entry to Ukraine for three high-ranking Hungarian military officials in response to Hungary's ban on entry to a Ukrainian military commander, accusing Ukraine of allegedly pursuing an anti-Hungarian policy for a decade.