Ajax Systems opens design and robotics laboratory at KPI

Ajax System, in cooperation with the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), opened a design and robotics laboratory, which is the fifth within the Ajax Next educational initiative and the second at KPI, and students will be able to join the first program in the field of Mechanical Engineering from November.

According to founder and chairman of the supervisory board of Ajax Systems Oleksandr Konotopsky, the new laboratory is designed for 20 workplaces, it has a design area with computer equipment for classroom work and a workshop for developing models.

According to him, a separate team of teachers, engineers and administrators will work in the laboratory, and Ajax Systems specialists will be in contact with them.

During the opening, first vice-rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, Mykhailo Bezuhly, reported that over the past year, 10 new laboratories have appeared at the university, with about five more in the process.

As journalists were informed during the opening of the laboratory, 10 internships were held within the framework of the Ajax Next initiative, 1,800 students passed through it, and 44 of them joined the Ajax Systems team.

In a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, Bezuhly noted that the demand for engineering specialties is growing somewhat, in particular among girls.

“Engineering specialties are growing slightly in absolute numbers, and girls are interested in these specialties more often. If you look at the ratio, it fluctuates in one direction or the other within 45-55%. It all depends on individual specialties,” said the first vice-rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Bezuhly added that the university has not experienced a significant outflow of male students after men aged 18 to 22 were allowed to travel abroad.

“Those few dozen children who, as we know, left in a few weeks, have already returned to Ukraine and are continuing their studies,” the vice-rector emphasized.

The international company Ajax Systems specializes in the production of security systems, including video surveillance, fire safety, and comfort and automation.