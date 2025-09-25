Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 25.09.2025

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

3 min read
URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv
Photo: Елена Савченко, Интерфакс-Украина

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a professional college - a nursing school in Kyiv.

"I want nursing to be a truly respected profession, as it is now in Europe and around the world. A nurse or a nurse is the basis of providing medical care in the medical system. Therefore, for me this is not just a college, for me this is a new face of the Red Cross," said URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko at the opening ceremony of the professional college in Kyiv on Thursday.

As Dotsenko noted, the awareness of the shortage of nurses in the Ukrainian medical system grew into a dream - to create an educational institution and give the country a new generation of specialists.

"We were looking for an opportunity to make this dream come true. And we found a wonderful partner - the French Red Cross, which is highly professional in this particular activity... And our colleagues agreed to help us," Dotsenko said.

He emphasized that the college should become a flagship in the training of nurses and nursing assistants. According to Dotsenko, veterans and combat medics who will return to civilian life and want to get a profession are also interested in studying at the college.

"I think that our cooperation with the French Red Cross is long-term... We talk a lot today about the fact that Ukraine has gained vast experience in responding in all areas during armed conflict. Therefore, I think that we have something to share with our partners and, of course, there is something to learn from them," Dotsenko noted.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière emphasized that nurses play a fundamental role in any healthcare system in Europe, and this is exactly how it should be in Ukraine.

"War takes huge losses, because due to all the needs of the army and the front line, there are fewer nurses for the civilian population. Therefore, it is absolutely strategic to train more nurses," the ambassador noted.

He also stressed that France will continue to support Ukraine.

"The demand for qualified nurses in Ukraine has increased sharply after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Civilians and military personnel must receive proper medical care. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine ... is also interested in modernizing the training programs for nurses and bringing them into line with European standards," Natalie Smirnov, Director General of the French Red Cross said.

According to her, this project is being implemented thanks to the generosity of the French, thanks to their charitable contributions.

URCS President Mykola Polishchuk recalled that the decision to establish the college was made in November 2023.

Tags: #nursing #urcs #college

MORE ABOUT

13:25 25.09.2025
Representatives of Ukrainian and French Red Cross discuss cooperation priorities

Representatives of Ukrainian and French Red Cross discuss cooperation priorities

13:38 24.09.2025
URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

10:34 24.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

14:09 23.09.2025
Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

12:35 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross assists locally after Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia and Sumy

12:04 21.09.2025
URCS launches safety project for children

URCS launches safety project for children

15:12 20.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

09:09 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

16:22 18.09.2025
Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD