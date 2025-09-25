URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Photo: Елена Савченко, Интерфакс-Украина

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened a professional college - a nursing school in Kyiv.

"I want nursing to be a truly respected profession, as it is now in Europe and around the world. A nurse or a nurse is the basis of providing medical care in the medical system. Therefore, for me this is not just a college, for me this is a new face of the Red Cross," said URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko at the opening ceremony of the professional college in Kyiv on Thursday.

As Dotsenko noted, the awareness of the shortage of nurses in the Ukrainian medical system grew into a dream - to create an educational institution and give the country a new generation of specialists.

"We were looking for an opportunity to make this dream come true. And we found a wonderful partner - the French Red Cross, which is highly professional in this particular activity... And our colleagues agreed to help us," Dotsenko said.

He emphasized that the college should become a flagship in the training of nurses and nursing assistants. According to Dotsenko, veterans and combat medics who will return to civilian life and want to get a profession are also interested in studying at the college.

"I think that our cooperation with the French Red Cross is long-term... We talk a lot today about the fact that Ukraine has gained vast experience in responding in all areas during armed conflict. Therefore, I think that we have something to share with our partners and, of course, there is something to learn from them," Dotsenko noted.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière emphasized that nurses play a fundamental role in any healthcare system in Europe, and this is exactly how it should be in Ukraine.

"War takes huge losses, because due to all the needs of the army and the front line, there are fewer nurses for the civilian population. Therefore, it is absolutely strategic to train more nurses," the ambassador noted.

He also stressed that France will continue to support Ukraine.

"The demand for qualified nurses in Ukraine has increased sharply after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Civilians and military personnel must receive proper medical care. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine ... is also interested in modernizing the training programs for nurses and bringing them into line with European standards," Natalie Smirnov, Director General of the French Red Cross said.

According to her, this project is being implemented thanks to the generosity of the French, thanks to their charitable contributions.

URCS President Mykola Polishchuk recalled that the decision to establish the college was made in November 2023.