Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has commented on US President Donald Trump’s statement on Ukraine’s ability to return its territories as an intention to shift responsibility for ending the war to Europe and reduce the involvement of the United States.

“President Trump stated that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, can regain all of its territory. Behind this strange optimism lies the intention to reduce US involvement and shift responsibility for ending the war to Europe. Truth is better than illusions,” he said on X on Thursday