Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 25.09.2025

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

1 min read
Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has commented on US President Donald Trump’s statement on Ukraine’s ability to return its territories as an intention to shift responsibility for ending the war to Europe and reduce the involvement of the United States.

“President Trump stated that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, can regain all of its territory. Behind this strange optimism lies the intention to reduce US involvement and shift responsibility for ending the war to Europe. Truth is better than illusions,” he said on X on Thursday

Tags: #tusk #trump

MORE ABOUT

12:07 24.09.2025
Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

09:28 24.09.2025
War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

21:04 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

20:58 23.09.2025
Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

20:58 23.09.2025
Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

20:56 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

19:22 23.09.2025
Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

Trump believes his speech to UN General Assembly is 'very well received'

18:53 23.09.2025
Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

18:10 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD