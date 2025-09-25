Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bicameral and bipartisan delegation from the US Congress, with whom he discussed the situation on the front, as well as the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.

“Ukraine is very grateful for the bipartisan support over all these years. We are grateful to the American people, we are grateful to the president. This is very important for Ukrainians. And the meeting with the bicameral and bipartisan delegation from the US Congress - Chris Coons, Mark Kelly, Richard Blumenthal, Joe Wilson, Gregory Meeks and Yong Kim - once again demonstrates the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine from the US,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation on the front, the necessary weapons for defense.

“And above all, these are air defense and a reliable shield over Ukraine, support for our resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia, the use of frozen assets, and further development of cooperation with the United States,” Zelenskyy said.