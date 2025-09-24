Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 24.09.2025

Russia drops 3 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing 2 civilians and injuring 8

1 min read

Russian occupation forces shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region in the morning, with two deaths, Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin has said.

“At least two people were killed and eight injured - these are the consequences of the morning strike on Kostiantynivka. The Russians dropped three air bombs on the city, killing two men aged 42 and 69. Of the 8 wounded, one person is in serious condition,” he wrote in a telegram on Wednesday.

Filashkin said 16 private houses, three apartment buildings and a car were damaged.

 

Tags: #kostiantynivka #bombs

