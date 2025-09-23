Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said "there are no winners in war, there are no losers in a just peace," promising to "continue efforts for a ceasefire" in Ukraine.

"In the north, we welcome with great enthusiasm the Istanbul process between Russia and Ukraine, which are our neighbors. Through direct negotiations, we have facilitated the exchange of several prisoners and the bodies of the dead, and have also worked to define the modalities of peace talks between the parties," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"So, keeping this motto in mind, we will continue to make efforts in the coming days to achieve a ceasefire in the near future," the Turkish leader said.

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."