Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 23.09.2025

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

2 min read
Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said "there are no winners in war, there are no losers in a just peace," promising to "continue efforts for a ceasefire" in Ukraine.

"In the north, we welcome with great enthusiasm the Istanbul process between Russia and Ukraine, which are our neighbors. Through direct negotiations, we have facilitated the exchange of several prisoners and the bodies of the dead, and have also worked to define the modalities of peace talks between the parties," he said during a speech at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Erdogan said "there are no winners in war, and there are no losers in a just peace."

"So, keeping this motto in mind, we will continue to make efforts in the coming days to achieve a ceasefire in the near future," the Turkish leader said.

As reported, the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday, September 23, in New York.

The debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place from September 23 to 27 and 29, 2025. Heads of State and Government, ministers and activists will come together to find solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, security and sustainable development. the General Debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly is titled "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights."

Tags: #position #turkey #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:42 23.09.2025
Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

19:06 23.09.2025
Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

Brazilian President: No military solution to conflict in Ukraine, meeting in Alaska gives hope for negotiated settlement

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

18:10 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

17:42 23.09.2025
Rubio urges European countries to make more efforts to counter Russia – media

Rubio urges European countries to make more efforts to counter Russia – media

17:48 19.09.2025
US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

11:26 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

19:37 18.09.2025
Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

13:58 18.09.2025
SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

SBU confirms drone strike 1,400km deep on Russia's Gazprom Naftohim Salavat facility

HOT NEWS

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

LATEST

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump: Russian economy is terrible; Ukraine doing very good job of stopping large Russian army

Trump: NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes if they enter their airspace

Trump: I think Orbán to stop purchasing oil if I talk to him

Zelenskyy tells Trump: We have good news on battlefield

Ukraine condemns Chinese vessel's entry into Crimea; embassy sends note to Chinese Foreign Ministry

Switzerland ready to host Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two enemy Tor-M2 SAMs

Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

AD
AD