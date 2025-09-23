Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) together with rescuers were liquidating the consequences of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia.

"This night, Zaporizhia was once again under fire. The URCS response unit in Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services of the city, worked at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers accompanied the work of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, provided first psychological aid to the victims and were on duty to provide first aid if necessary.

As reported, the Russian army carried out six airstrikes on Zaporizhia at night using FABs (unactivated, unguided, high-explosive, general-purpose air-dropped bombs). One person died as a result of the airstrike. Fires broke out in private housing and on the territory of industrial infrastructure facilities.