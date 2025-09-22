Cabinet redirects UAH 2 bln to defense ministry for weapons production

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redirected UAH 2 billion to the Ministry of Defense for the development of the defense-industrial complex, the expansion of existing production capacities, and the purchase of weapons.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Monday on Telegram said that the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Monday.

In particular, the balance of funds generated as of January 1, 2025, the source of formation of which was the receipts of the special fund of the state budget, and not used by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, in the amount of UAH 2,050,028,309, was directed to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of measures to reform and develop the defense-industrial complex, develop, master and implement new technologies, expand existing production capacities for the manufacture of defense products, purchase weapons, military (special) equipment, means and equipment.