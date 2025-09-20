Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:26 20.09.2025

At least one dead, 30 injured in massive enemy attack on city of Dnipro, region

One person was killed and 30 injured in a large-scale missile and UAV attack on Dnipro and the surrounding region, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration chief Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

Twelve are hospitalized, one is in serious condition, he has burns on 70% of his body, doctors are fighting for his life, Lysak wrote.

“Several fires broke out in Dnipro and the district. Apartment buildings, private homes, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. Enterprises were also hit. A facility in Pavlohrad was struck, causing a fire. In the Nikopol area, Russian forces attacked with FPV drones and artillery, targeting the district center and Pokrovske community. A private home caught fire,” the Regional Military Administration head detailed.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the cleanup operation is currently ongoing, with all emergency services working at the scene.

The massive enemy air strike on the Dnipro city has resulted in widespread destruction and damage to residential buildings and educational institutions in various parts of the city, including the electric transport depot, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported on Saturday.

“More than 22 buildings were damaged. The heaviest damage was in a high-rise building on the right bank. Specialists are currently inspecting it… At the same time, eight schools and kindergartens, as well as the buildings and dormitories of two vocational schools, were damaged… The attackers also hit the building of the municipal service that cares for animals. The animals are frightened, but unharmed,” he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that utility workers will begin work as soon as the State Emergency Service and law enforcement allow.

According to Filatov, the electric transport depot and several trolleybuses were damaged, and the overhead lines are broken, which is being repaired by specialists.

