17:37 19.09.2025

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

The Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the enemy near Volodymyrivka in Dobropillia axis, the Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia regions, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the enemy near Volodymyrivka. The enemy advanced near Shakhove, Kindrashivka, Shandryholovy, Zelena Dolyna and Novoivanivka,” the OSINT project said in Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the project maps, the area of ​​the territory liberated by the Defense Forces in Volodymyrivka area increased by 0.32 square kilometers, while the area under permanent control of the Russian occupiers decreased by 0.19 square kilometers.

From the evening of September 17 to the morning of September 19, the occupiers increased the area of ​​control in the area of ​​Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, and Lyman, Donetsk region, by 11.86 square kilometers, but at the same time, the “gray zone” of uncertain control there decreased by 8.82 square kilometers.

In the area where the administrative borders of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions converge, the area under permanent control of the occupiers increased by 1.22 square kilometers, while the “gray zone” decreased by 0.99 square kilometers, which may indicate that the occupiers’ potential for advancement in this direction is exhausted.

